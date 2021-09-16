0 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $500,000

Established Turnkey Commercial Business For Sale! 50 Years, Johnny's Cycle has been selling Honda ATVs, Utvs, and motorcycles, Kawasaki ATVs and Utvs, Beta off road motorcycles and a full line of Bad Boy Mowers. Full service business that services and carries replacement parts for everything they sell!! All equipment, including 2 hydraulic lifts and all tools will stay with the business! Seller is open to staying on to help with the transition for as long as buyer needs them, as an employee. This business is located right off Highway 2. Showroom, Shop, parts and accessories, office and storage, all included under one roof. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a profitable business of your own!! Make an appointment today to see this Great opportunity!! Will sell Building and land only for $350,000. Does not include the business.