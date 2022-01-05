Located directly across from Metro community college campus, Aldi grocery store, and in the heart of North Omaha's developing 75 North neighborhood, this cornerstone property, situated on 3 huge lots at approximately 22,000 sqft collectively (a half acre in the city!) and sees between 32,000 and 38,000 commuters daily. For commuters who live in northwest, and north-central Omaha, Sorensen Parkway proves the fastest route to downtown, and Omaha's Eppley airport. The sale of this multi purposed zoned property includes two residential homes, a large commercial building, and two garages. 5 structures total, currently fully occupied by long-term tenants. Whether you decide to keep the historic structures, or redevelop the contiguous lots, this property has tremendous investor potential. Addresses for 2 other properties: 4806 N. 30th St. and 3014 Larimore. Properties must be sold as a package.
0 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Omaha man was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car driven by a longtime teacher stopped at a stoplight, a law enforcement official said.
- Updated
Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker, the MAC freshman of the year, is transferring from Northern Illinois, and he gave up an update on which schools are now recruiting him the hardest.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
New homes. New sports fields. A health-centric campus. Sweeping change could be coming to a historically ethnic enclave that longtime South Omahans fondly refer to as old Sheelytown.
- Updated
Evan Bland takes a look at the latest Husker recruiting news, including why quarterback Chubba Purdy's visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first — and why NU is already "No. 1 on his list."
- Updated
An 11th-hour visit to Nebraska impressed Justin Evans-Jenkins as he saw the inner workings of the football program and academic support. Playing again with his best friend was another bonus.
- Updated
A Douglas County district judge sentenced Jose Antonio Ramos to the equivalent of 3½ to 5 years in prison on charges that he was an accessory to one of his best friends' death.
- Updated
Nebraska made its sixth addition from the transfer portal official Sunday morning as former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony committed to the Huskers.
- Updated
A 16-year-old boy fired at least 10 shots at a vehicle that he and another teen were chasing in South Omaha, killing a 14-year-old girl, a prosecutor said Monday.
- Updated
Ohio State proved that it's in the top tier of college football with a comeback win in the Rose Bowl, but the Big Ten didn't mow down its foes. Nebraska’s first challenge is to beat merely good teams.
- Updated
Brian Buschini models his punting style after one of the Huskers' all-time greats. Armed with the motivation to bring Nebraska back to that level, he'll be key to the special teams overhaul.