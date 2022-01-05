 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $440,000

Located directly across from Metro community college campus, Aldi grocery store, and in the heart of North Omaha's developing 75 North neighborhood, this cornerstone property, situated on 3 huge lots at approximately 22,000 sqft collectively (a half acre in the city!) and sees between 32,000 and 38,000 commuters daily. For commuters who live in northwest, and north-central Omaha, Sorensen Parkway proves the fastest route to downtown, and Omaha's Eppley airport. The sale of this multi purposed zoned property includes two residential homes, a large commercial building, and two garages. 5 structures total, currently fully occupied by long-term tenants. Whether you decide to keep the historic structures, or redevelop the contiguous lots, this property has tremendous investor potential. Addresses for 2 other properties: 4806 N. 30th St. and 3014 Larimore. Properties must be sold as a package.

