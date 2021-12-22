0 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $475,000

This two story commercial building with a NBD-NCE-C neig zoning and primely located in the Historic Dundee Commercial Center is now available! This is a great opportunity if you are looking to relocate your business to the historical Dundee or expand! Currently a counseling center this space offers a home like atmosphere with beautiful wood floors throughout and an open work space with the potential for 5-7 office spaces, a communal kitchen, two bathrooms, a main floor conference or sitting area, and 8 parking stalls. Kitchen has new counter tops and a beautiful back splash. Basement has ton of space for more offices & storage! Originally constructed as a private residence, this is one of the most notable buildings in the Dundee district. This building has so much potential to be anything! offices, law firm, counseling, salon, consulting (etc). Bring your business to the popular Dundee area. Drive way easement with adjacent property to the West. Motivated seller!