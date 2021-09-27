One of a kind opportunity! These west Omaha luxury condo units are empty shells just waiting for you to create your dream home. These unique condos are on the 5th floor atop the new Aloft Omaha West boutique hotel. Square footage can be modified for your preference, minimum is 2,000 sq ft. priced at $250/SF. Each condo comes with 2 garage spaces in the attached parking garage. No builder attachment to finish space, extra cost per square foot depends on builder & finishes chosen by buyer. Enjoy the amenities of the hotel main floor; craft cocktail WXYZ bar, indoor lap pool, fitness area and conference room. Only a few units available, don't wait!
0 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000
