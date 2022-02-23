1 Bedroom Home in Blair - $168,000

Contract Pending . On the market for backup offers only. Lovely ranch with updated kitchen and bath conveniently located. Large family room with fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, tons of natural light and newer carpeting. Kitchen with dinette area, hardwood flooring, newer laminate counters, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Main level bath has tile flooring and solid surface countertop. Lower level with spacious rec room with daylight windows, second bathroom in laundry area and access to 3rd garage space. Charming back patio is perfect space for your outdoor entertaining. AMA