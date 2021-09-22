1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $105,000

Price reduction = priced to sell! Located in the historic Regis building, this bright one-bedroom condo features windows on three sides, large rooms, spacious closets, additional storage unit in the basement, in-unit washer/dryer, garage space (included), NO shared walls, and access to third floor fitness room. Minutes from The Orpheum, Old Market, restaurants, major employers, and more. Monthly HOA fees - $244.26 – include fiber-optic internet, water, general building maintenance and garbage service fees. AMA. Selling AS IS. Seller will not make repairs, buyer inspections for information purposes only.