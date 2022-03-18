1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $119,900

Tags
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
So much to do. So little time. Such big stakes for Scott Frost, who is entrusting Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson to overhaul Nebraska's pass game that previously sputtered when it mattered most.
Some of the Husker coach's former assistants didn’t have enough edge for their Big Ten assignments. Frost arguably spent four seasons trying to fill gaps in his offensive staff with his own efforts.
A teenager died after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Omaha.
Appearing on a national podcast, Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the latest to remind of the new dominant role that NIL is playing at Nebraska and across college football.
Six teams captured state titles at the Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments on Friday.
A proposal heading before Omaha City Council Tuesday would strip decision-making powers from the city health director in the event of an epidemic.
Tool is the thinking man’s heavy metal. It’s heavy stuff, and I don’t just mean the tuned down guitars and resounding drums. Tool’s lyrics are weighty stuff that takes multiple listens and benefit from repeated analysis.
The 18-year-old Omahan who fatally shot his 18-year-old friend Saturday night has been charged with manslaughter, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma was surprised to learn he would play his half brother, San Diego State's Adam Seiko, in the NCAA tournament. But then the shock wore off and the sibling rivalry began.
