1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $119,900

Contract Pending Charming Park Plaza Condo is Move-in Ready! Convenient Location, Superior Views, and Secured, Underground Parking. Open layout showcases kitchen at the front of the condo. Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite tile counters, breakfast bar, decorative light fixture, stainless steel/black appliances, and prefinished wood flooring. Living room has great views of downtown and wood floors. Bedroom has closet, carpet, and newer paint. Full bath has tile surround, single sink with granite tile counter, and tile flooring. Association fees include security, exterior maintenance, water, trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Community perks include first floor lobby, 2nd floor 24-hour fitness center, and shared rooftop deck w/ community kitchen/table/chairs/grill). Maintenance-free living and ideal location for access to Creighton, UNMC, UNO, and Downtown Omaha plus shuttle to Creighton and Bergan Mercy.

