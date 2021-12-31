 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $120,000

This smart one bedroom floorplan with high ceilings and huge windows overlooking Farnam Street is move-in ready and budget friendly! The interior walls were recently painted a light neutral color and all kitchen appliances remain in unit for new owner. Cozy carpet in living room and bedroom. Parking in attached garage Building amenities: secure entrance, rooftop deck, fitness room and large storage space. Enjoy The Culprit Cafe & Bakery & The Green Room located on first floor of building. Live here and you can walk through the new Gene Leahy Mall, attend outdoor concerts, visit the dog park and more. Located steps from The Orpheum, The Old Market, The Capitol District... Don't miss your shot at living in the historic Farnam 1600 Building!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert