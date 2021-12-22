1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $125,000

This smart one bedroom floorplan with high ceilings and huge windows overlooking Farnam Street is move-in ready and budget friendly! The interior walls were recently painted a light neutral color and all kitchen appliances remain in unit for new owner. Cozy carpet in living room and bedroom. Parking in attached garage Building amenities: secure entrance, rooftop deck, fitness room and large storage space. Enjoy The Culprit Cafe & Bakery & The Green Room located on first floor of building. Live here and you can walk through the new Gene Leahy Mall, attend outdoor concerts, visit the dog park and more. Located steps from The Orpheum, The Old Market, The Capitol District... Don't miss your shot at living in the historic Farnam 1600 Building!