 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,900

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,900

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $129,900

Cute & well maintained home showing a big and open kitchen & recently renovated basement with a non-conforming bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Bigger garage and parking by the alley. Nice and cozy fenced backyard. Maintenance free vinyl siding. Walking distance to parks, stores, bus stop and main streets. Water's filter in the basement is NOT include in this sale. Don't miss this one! El agente habla español!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert