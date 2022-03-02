1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $149,950

Why rent when you can own this super cute home. This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Beautifully updated kitchen with brand new appliances. Additional features include update bath, finished lower level, updated plumbing and freshly painted thru out. And yes a new washer and dryer is included. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and golf courses. This home has been meticulously done. same Move in condition and ready for a new owner.