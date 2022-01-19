 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $244,900

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $244,900

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $244,900

Prime downtown location in the growing Capitol District with access to all that downtown and Old Market have to offer. This condo comes wit secure garage parking, attached balcony, and large storage unit. Ford Lofts building amenities include workout facility, huge rooftop deck, and community room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert