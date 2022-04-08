 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $30,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Priced BELOW accessed value! Great opportunity to put your finishing touches on it and become a cash flowing asset! Currently the house is built as a studio where living room is also the bedroom. House sits on flat land with amazing potential to build on. Act fast! This one wont last long!

