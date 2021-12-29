1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,000

ABSOLUTELY NO AirBnB allowed. This true urban loft in the Old Market is the perfect full-time residence or downtown pad. Enjoy all of the benefits you get to enjoy when you are just step away from all of the restaurants, shops, nightlife, concerts at CHI Health Center, walks along the riverfront and front door access to the Farmers Market. Enjoy the luxury finishes and over the top character in this converted warehouse condo with exposed brick and expansive ceilings and one of the few condos in the building where you are afforded your very own outdoor space. And if you want to do a little people watching, sit out on the corner of 11th and Jackson, on the buildings private patio and enjoy a glass of wine with friends.