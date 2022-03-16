 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $45,000

Huge opportunity here for someone interested in building a new home on a large lot. A lot of horticultural plants and trees on the property. Current house on the property is not livable and needs to be torn down. House is being sold as is with the property. Minutes from Nebraska Medicine Center and Saddle Creek Road as well as the Dundee Area.

