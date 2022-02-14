1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $500,000

Location, Location, Location! If you are looking to live in a secure building with walking distance to restaurants, dry cleaners, and grocery store, you do not want to miss this top-of-the-line penthouse. This unit boasts 13' ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops along with a wine fridge & high-end appliances. The custom wood cabinetry & trim, compliments beautifully with the wood floors throughout along with new digital lighting. The den features built-in lighted shelfing along with custom window treatments. This bonus room can be used as an office or guest bedroom. This unit includes a 28 sq ft storage unit on the 2nd floor, 1 parking space in the heated underground parking garage that is close to the entry door. Residents have daily access to rooftop, ability to reserve the 9th floor club room, 24 hour security and concierge service.