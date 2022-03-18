 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $59,000

1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $59,000

Rare opportunity to own in Maple Crest, a 57+ Condominium Community. This is a wonderful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo. Plush new carpet in the Living room and Bedroom. A Wood Floor in the Kitchen and Entryway. A Ceramic Tile floor in the Bathroom. This Community includes Laundry, Water, Elevators, Trash, Lawn Service, Snow Removal, Secured Access, Lawn Sprinkler, Fire Sprinkler, Exercise Room, Community Patio, Storage Room and a Community Room for get togethers. Maintenance Free and Conveniently located in the Benson neighborhood. New Roof 2017, New Water Heater 2021. Well Maintained.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert