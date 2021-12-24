 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $95,000

Contract pending release. Did you say location? This quaint home is your answer being only a mile from the Benson District! As you pull up in the extended driveway, you will see the well-maintained exterior of the home with a detached garage. The main level has hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The unfinished basement has fresh paint on the walls and the floor along with a half bathroom. There is plenty of space in the backyard to entertain friends and family. The roof is only 2 years old. This home is perfect for the first-time home buyer, someone looking to downsize, or the investor. Call to schedule your showing today!

