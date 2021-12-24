 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $145,000

Great location. Open floor plan. Main floor laundry. Newer furnace and air. Newer water heater. Newly Remodeled home. Basement fully remodeled with visions of added rooms. Open floor plan, with a half hour commute to Omaha or Lincoln.

