17-year-old Nebraska girl injured in car collision with train
  • Updated
KEARNEY, Neb. — A teenage girl was injured after the car she was driving collided with a train in south-central Nebraska, authorities there said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at a rural railroad crossing west of Kearney, the Kearney Hub reported.

Buffalo County sheriff’s officials said Sydney Conner, 17, was traveling north on a county road around 7:45 a.m. when her car collided with a westbound Union Pacific train. Sheriff’s Sgt. Ramey Ristine said investigators think Conner was blinded by the rising sun as she approached the crossing and didn’t see the train.

Conner was treated at a hospital and released.

There are no crossing arms at that railroad intersection, but it is marked with stop signs.

