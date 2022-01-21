 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Arlington - $135,000

Enjoy small town living in this adorable 1.5 story home. Primary bedroom and laundry on main floor. Upstairs has large loft second bedroom. Oversized 1 car attached garage with alley access. Backyard features patio, privacy fence and shed. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert