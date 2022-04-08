 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $130,000

Impressive brick condo located in a prime Bellevue location. Easy access to all points near and far. The large living room opens to the eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Patio door walks out to lovely seating area space. Two ample sized bedrooms share a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Enter the basement storage area from the built in garage. The L shaped storage area has the washer/dryer space with room for exercise equipment if needed. All in all a great place to start home ownership!

