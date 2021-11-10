2 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $130,000

Cozy 2 Bedroom Ranch on a large 50 x 28 lot!! Property goes back to the alley. 12 x 10 storage shed. Extra long driveway.Newer Furnace & AC in good shape. Exterior is super cute. Some newer Windows . Once inside, let your imagination go wild. Solid home, yet interior needs updated. Close to schools & parks. Great access to Hwy 75 & I-80. This is an estate "Sold As Is". Perfect spot to build equity with a little elbow grease will be very nice home. AATLA.