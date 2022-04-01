 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $140,000

You deserve a break from Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Come on in to a great PRE-INSPECTED two-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with no backyard neighbors! Enter into the cozy two-story entrance HUGE living room and SPACIOUS bedrooms. Great storage in bathroom linen closets. Unfinished basement ready for your personalization. All appliances included even washer and dryer. Buyer's 2-10 Home Warranty included! Well loved home is ready for new owners. Welcome home!

