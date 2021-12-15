OPEN Sun 12/12 from 12-2 ! Perfect shop & YARD SPACE FOR A HOMEBRED BUSINESS! The house has a Mother-in-law suite in the LL that has a separate walk-up entrance to the basement. The office could be a 3rd bed rm with an egress window, it has a full kitchen, 3/4 bath & a whirlpool tub. There's another structure detached from the house with a party rm that consists of a kitchen, 1/2 bath, bar & large party area. Above this is a HUGE garage that's heated with a 3/4 bath & room for all your toys or a work shop! The front house has electric base board heat that could be used if the furnace went out & a whole house fan that's perfect for this time of the year. All this with a tennis, basketball courts & a playground area right across the street. Check the associated docs for more info on the detached garage & party room. Taxes are homestead exempt so they would be changed after the purchase was made.
2 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $260,000
