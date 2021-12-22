2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $115,000

Large adorable 2bd 1ba, 1.5 story home with tremendous potential in a beautiful neighborhood. BRAND NEW Furnace and AC with updated bathroom and plumbing. Upstairs bedroom has an additional 10x10 room off to the side, for you to finish to your liking. It’s needs some work and TLC. Large Fenced in backyard, great for pets, already has a spot for a fire pit parking in alleyway.