Large adorable 2bd 1ba, 1.5 story home with tremendous potential in a beautiful neighborhood. BRAND NEW Furnace and AC with updated bathroom and plumbing. Upstairs bedroom has an additional 10x10 room off to the side, for you to finish to your liking. It’s needs some work and TLC. Large Fenced in backyard, great for pets, already has a spot for a fire pit parking in alleyway.
2 Bedroom Home in Blair - $115,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An almost 4,000-square-foot house with broken gutters, deteriorating windows and holes big enough to draw raccoons is set to be demolished after an arduous three-year process.
- Updated
In an interview with Tom Shatel, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook discussed his future coaching plans, if the Huskers could win another national title and more.
- Updated
The lone quarterback commit in this year's NU recruiting class didn't waiver, nor did the Huskers. The long-term forecast could be good for everyone.
- Updated
Nebraska volleyball defeated defeating Pittsburgh in four sets in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. The Huskers now advance to the national championship, where they will face Wisconsin.
- Updated
Nebraska volleyball takes on Pitt at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Join us for live updates from Columbus, Ohio.
- Updated
On the radio Thursday, Husker coach Scott Frost talked Nebraska's search for a quarterback in the transfer portal, excitement over Heinrich Haarberg and more.
- Updated
In crafting Nebraska's search framework, Scott Frost directed his staff — including a private analytics consultant — to focus on five areas as the Huskers created a large pool of candidates.
- Updated
It’s been a rough couple years for Nebraska sports. Husker volleyball is the antidote, writes Dirk Chatelain. It’s easy to forget what greatness feels like. But NU volleyball reinvigorates the soul.
- Updated
For the third time this season, Nebraska volleyball will take on Wisconsin, but this time for the national title. Join us for live updates from the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio.
- Updated
Talent acquisition in college football has become trickier with the transfer portal, NIL and developing multiple recruiting classes. Nebraska coaches are currently walking three paths at once.