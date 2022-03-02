2 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $150,000

This is a great investment opportunity for the savvy investor or an amazing property to add to! This home sits on four lots so if you're looking for an extra large lot to add more home to or garage space this would be perfect! Easy access to the interstate, shopping, downtown Council Bluffs and a quick hop on I-80 into Omaha. This property sits in the middle of the city with over a 1/2 Acre of land. AMA. Schedule your showing today!