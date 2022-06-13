Model Home CLOSED Friday 5/27-Monday 5/30 for Memorial Day! MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Open Saturday & Sunday from 12-4pm! Introducing THE VILLAS OF PINEY CREEK by OMAHA EASY LIVING located off 202nd and Blondo Pkwy. GRANITE counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. PICK YOUR PALLETTE allows CHOICE of DESIGNER FINISHES at no extra charge. ZERO ENTRY LOTS AVAILABLE. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity.
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $332,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the teams that have clinched spots in the College World Series so far.
USA Today filed a public records lawsuit against UNL's director of records for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.
While his dad, Tony, has taken a new coaching job at Oregon, Teitum Tuioti still has keen interest in playing football at Nebraska.
Teachers took to public comment at Monday's school board meeting to voice concern about staff stipends that were announced last week, saying they felt the money has strings attached for next year.
After 3-9 season in 2021, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald may have his toughest coaching job ahead of him with a small, still-unproven roster.
Former Husker and longtime Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch revolutionized punting. And he did it by creating about 20 different kinds of punts. The goal? To be more like a baseball pitcher.
A big group of big linemen is headed to Nebraska for official visits this weekend, including the son of a former MLB pitcher.
Hail damaged siding and filled gutters and yards Tuesday evening, according to reports to the National Weather Service.
Food news includes a new Frosty at Wendy's, summer lunch boxes for kids and adults, a soon-to-open neighborhood pizzeria and more, in this week's Dining Notes.
From horses to roster changes to "Top Gun," Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook touched on a variety of topics on this month's episode of "Kicking Back with the Cooks."