2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $350,000

NOW BUILDING-WALKOUT LOT WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS! MODEL @ 2601 Piney Creek Dr. Open Friday-Sunday from 12-4pm! THE VILLAS OF PINEY CREEK by OMAHA EASY LIVING located off 202nd and Blondo Pkwy. QUARTZ counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity. PICTURES ARE OF MODEL. ASK HOW WE CAN REDUCE YOUR RATE!