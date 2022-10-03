 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $361,825

NOW BUILDING-WALKOUT LOT WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS! MODEL @ 20176 Miami Cir. Open Saturday & Sunday from 12-4pm! THE VILLAS OF PINEY CREEK by OMAHA EASY LIVING located off 202nd and Blondo Pkwy. QUARTZ counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity. PICTURES ARE OF MODEL

