NOW BUILDING-WALKOUT LOT WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS! MODEL @ 20176 Miami Cir. Open Saturday & Sunday from 12-4pm! THE VILLAS OF PINEY CREEK by OMAHA EASY LIVING located off 202nd and Blondo Pkwy. QUARTZ counter tops throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Huge PANTRY. Basement finish optional and not included in price or sq footage. Agent has equity. PICTURES ARE OF MODEL
2 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $361,825
Mickey Joseph and his team, aren’t going down without a fight. And on this night, the fighter was still standing. Nebraska is in the traffic jam at the top of the West standings writes Tom Shatel.
South Stadium has been left relatively untouched by recent renovations. Meager widths of aisles and seats exist under grandfathered rules that will disappear when Nebraska starts to work on it.
A Douglas County attorney candidate was forced out as head of Legal Aid of Nebraska after he promoted a subordinate with whom he was having an affair, sources said.
Two people were found dead early Friday in a house in Bennington after Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent there to investigate a possible murder-suicide.
Oh, Nebraska's win over Indiana was ugly, writes Sam McKewon. But for a team that had its head coach fired three weeks ago and its defensive coordinator axed a week later, ugly never looked so pretty.
This is a maddening time, made more maddening by the fact that we have two more months of these coaching hire rumors and reports falling from the sky. A guide to keeping your sanity from Tom Shatel.
Many coaches have spoken out about Nebraska's coaching vacancy in the last two weeks. Here's what they've had to say.
The Rotella family has purchased the tract of land along the Platte River where a developer had proposed building an RV park.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts dished on NU's sellout streak, the coaching search, and the return of the original Herbie Husker mascot.
Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.