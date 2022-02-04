 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $135,000

This quaint home is waiting for you to come make it your own! Two bedrooms, two 3/4 baths and 1 car garage. Wood floors under carpet upstairs. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Wardrobe in basement stays. Being sold as-is. AMA.

