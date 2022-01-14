 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $139,000

Well cared for and maintained beauty of a bungalow! Huge kitchen - Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Living Room and Bathroom - Basement is neat as a pin - Nice detached garage - Big yard....A/C, Furnace and Hot Water Heater all replaced in 2019...come check this one out, you won't be disappointed.

