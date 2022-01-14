2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $140,000

Fall in love with the Charmer! This home features Beautiful Original Wood Work, Original Doors, Leaded Window, Covered Porch, Formal Dining Rm, Main level laundry, Large lot, and a newer 2 car detached insulated garage with workbench. Recent Updates Include-New Carpet, Double Pane Windows, Window A/C, Water Heater, and Exterior Paint. Fresh, Clean, Well Maintained, and a wonderful one level open floor plan, it's just waiting to Welcome You Home! Wood Floor is under carpet and Kitchen flooring.