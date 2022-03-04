 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $150,000

** OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00 - 2:00 ** Cute 2 bedroom home on a very BIG lot centrally located, updated kitchen, lower level family room plus lots of storage space. Appliances stay, including the washer, dryer, and even the tv's! Offers to be emailed to listing agent by Sunday, March 6th at 3:00 pm. Offers to be reviewed then; however, seller has the right to accept offer before Sunday, March 6th.

