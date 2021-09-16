2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $370,000

If you have been looking for a cabin that has an inviting presence for special entertaining and great views, put 2830 Big Island Rd in Fremont NE on the list. You won't be disappointed. Each space is cozy, and invites the outdoors in with the breathtaking views of the provate Summer Haven Lake. The lake is home for approx. 52 cabins, and the lake is as deep as 22 feet in places. You are walking distance to the Platte River making this space perfect for the person who loves lake and river living. Whether you live here full or part time, you will make memories to treasure for a lifetime. The home homes with a dock and boat lift. The patio has a built in grill and smoker which faces the treasured lake. There is a small shed next to the property and a container shed across the road for additional storage.