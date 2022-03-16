 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $94,900

Calling all fixer-uppers! Here you go....lots of potential on a large lot, could be a real charmer or make use of lot for storage units, shop, etc. All information taken from assessor, all measurements approximate, seller to make no repairs, warranties or promises. Property in Inglewood goes like hot-cakes, won't last!

