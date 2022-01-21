2 Bedroom Home in La Vista - $110,000

Investor Special. This 2 bed 2 bath home is located just south of 78th & Harrison right by the LaVista City Park ballfields. This split-entry home is being sold AS-IS as part of settling an estate. 2 bedrooms are on the main level along with a kitchen, full bathroom & living room. The basement features 2 bonus rooms with daylight windows, a 3/4 bathroom & utility room with washer & dryer hookups. Fenced backyard faces the park. AMA