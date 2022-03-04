2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $119,000

Charming bungalow walking distance to Railyard and downtown entertainment. Close to UNL and schools and is located in the NIFA target area. First floor features awesome woodwork, formal dining room, large front room, 1/2 bath and office with French doors. Upstairs has a full bath with claw foot tub/shower and 2 bedrooms. Basement has laundry area and is dry with high ceiling. Selling as is - seller will do no repairs. Don't wait to take a look at this charmer!