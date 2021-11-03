 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $150,000

Full Price offer by 11/2/21 buyers agent receives $500 Enjoy this 2 Bed/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in the Heart of some of the original Woods Brothers Properties in Lincoln! This 2 bed 2 bath with a finished basement is very close to The Lincoln children's Zoo, Sunken Gardens and Antelope Park.

