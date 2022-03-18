 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $90,000

Zero entry first floor condo in a great 55+ community. 2 large bedrooms and a large living space to stretch out in. New flooring in bedrooms and kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Amazing involved community with lots to offer. Amenities include: Lawn mowing and snow removal, inside mail delivery, laundry and storage rooms, three guest suites for rent, free Internet Wi-Fi in Community Room, gas grill on patio for resident use, library, exercise/rec room with pool table and shuffleboard, puzzle room, community room, auditorium, kitchen, greenhouse, garden plots for residents. Be sure to check all the attached documents for Rules and Regulations. Assigned off street parking spot with garage availability. Shared laundry. Unit being sold through an estate and is sold AS-IS. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert