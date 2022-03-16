This 3 bedroom 1 bath is located in desirable Louisville on a flat double lot and has a detached 2 car garage. Built in 1927 and has wood floors under the carpet! Home is ready for you to move in and make it your own. The options are endless with the double lot! This is a fantastic home. New electrical panel, fresh paint. This home is being sold 'As Is'
2 Bedroom Home in Louisville - $179,500
