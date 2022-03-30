 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Louisville - $179,500

2 Bedroom Home in Louisville - $179,500

This 3 bedroom 1 bath is located in desirable Louisville on a flat double lot and has a detached 2 car garage. Built in 1927 and has wood floors under the carpet! Home is ready for you to move in and make it your own. The options are endless with the double lot! This is a fantastic home. New electrical panel, fresh paint. This home is being sold 'As Is'

