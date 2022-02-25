 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missouri Valley - $125,000

Lots of room for toys, with 6 Car Garage, 220 volt, partially heated, workbench and large storage Loft. 2000 sq ft home with Open Floor Plan for Living Room, Dining Room, breakfast counter and Kitchen, wood cabinets , 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with Whirlpool tub and Shower. Enclosed Front Porch with Wood Deck on the back. hot water heat Boiler is 5 yrs old. Septic inspected 2-3 years ago. Metal siding and Metal roof. appliances can stay, chicken coop and rabbit cages, lawn mower storage shed Near beautiful Desoto Bend Wild Life Reserve

