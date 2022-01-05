Welcome Home to this gorgeous, bright and airy, brick historian! Right in the heart of Nebraska City-home of the Annual Apple Jack Festival-this home offers historic charm with all the updates you could want! Boasting original crown molding, updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & under-cabinet smart lighting, original hard wood floors, fresh paint, oversized second bedroom with en-suite bath, bonus room, plus large dining room. Plus, main floor windows host brand-new window coverings. Basement is home to bonus rec. space plus workshop. Outside you have incredible, private outdoor space in the fenced backyard, plus home sits on a DOUBLE CORNER LOT so you will never feel too close to your neighbors. Walking distance to multiple city parks plus only one block away from downtown Nebraska City. If all that wasn't enough, the seller is also including a 2-10 homebuyers warranty for the first year of home ownership. AMA.
2 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $189,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Omaha man was driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed into the rear of a car driven by a longtime teacher stopped at a stoplight, a law enforcement official said.
- Updated
Bellevue West grad Jay Ducker, the MAC freshman of the year, is transferring from Northern Illinois, and he gave up an update on which schools are now recruiting him the hardest.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
New homes. New sports fields. A health-centric campus. Sweeping change could be coming to a historically ethnic enclave that longtime South Omahans fondly refer to as old Sheelytown.
- Updated
Evan Bland takes a look at the latest Husker recruiting news, including why quarterback Chubba Purdy's visit to Nebraska will be longer than his first — and why NU is already "No. 1 on his list."
- Updated
An 11th-hour visit to Nebraska impressed Justin Evans-Jenkins as he saw the inner workings of the football program and academic support. Playing again with his best friend was another bonus.
- Updated
A Douglas County district judge sentenced Jose Antonio Ramos to the equivalent of 3½ to 5 years in prison on charges that he was an accessory to one of his best friends' death.
- Updated
Nebraska made its sixth addition from the transfer portal official Sunday morning as former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony committed to the Huskers.
- Updated
A 16-year-old boy fired at least 10 shots at a vehicle that he and another teen were chasing in South Omaha, killing a 14-year-old girl, a prosecutor said Monday.
- Updated
Ohio State proved that it's in the top tier of college football with a comeback win in the Rose Bowl, but the Big Ten didn't mow down its foes. Nebraska’s first challenge is to beat merely good teams.
- Updated
Brian Buschini models his punting style after one of the Huskers' all-time greats. Armed with the motivation to bring Nebraska back to that level, he'll be key to the special teams overhaul.