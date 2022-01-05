2 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $189,500

Welcome Home to this gorgeous, bright and airy, brick historian! Right in the heart of Nebraska City-home of the Annual Apple Jack Festival-this home offers historic charm with all the updates you could want! Boasting original crown molding, updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & under-cabinet smart lighting, original hard wood floors, fresh paint, oversized second bedroom with en-suite bath, bonus room, plus large dining room. Plus, main floor windows host brand-new window coverings. Basement is home to bonus rec. space plus workshop. Outside you have incredible, private outdoor space in the fenced backyard, plus home sits on a DOUBLE CORNER LOT so you will never feel too close to your neighbors. Walking distance to multiple city parks plus only one block away from downtown Nebraska City. If all that wasn't enough, the seller is also including a 2-10 homebuyers warranty for the first year of home ownership. AMA.