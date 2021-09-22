 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Nebraska City - $92,000

Cute Single Family Residents close to down town Nebraska City! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is perfect for a first time home buyer that loves to work with his hands and put some elbow grease into weekend projects. Home is being sold as is. Garage is shared with the neighbor. Sellers are including a $3000 flooring allowance for new laundry room floor.

