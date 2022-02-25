 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $100,000

Cute, cozy & move-in ready! Almost EVERYTHING is fresh and updated! New roof, gutters, water heater, electrical panel, furnace and AC in 2018. Main sewer line from house to street replaced in 2018. Entire interior freshly painted 2022. This is a great home for owner occupant or investor. Minutes to everything in south Omaha, convenient interstate access and off street parking!

