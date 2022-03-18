 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $109,900

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $109,900

Rare opportunity in south O! Add it to your rental portfolio or make it your own home. Some of the recent updates include, vinyl windows, roof, A/C unit. Do not miss this great opportunity. currently rented. 2 Hours notice for all showings. Showing Monday to Sunday from 9:00 am to 7:30 pm. Hablamos Espanol.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert