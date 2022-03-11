 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $110,000

Charming & Cozy Home in great location! 5 minute proximity to I80! Close to Fotenelle Blvd & Metro Community College. Beautiful original hardwood flooring; 12 x 6 enclosed front porch; Updated throughout; 2 bedrooms & 1 bath. Kitchen includes all appliances; pantry shelving; security system; back deck; Very clean unfinished lower level w/ laundry area (washer & dryer included) Aluminum siding; 2 car driveway! Professionally cleaned & move in ready! This home has been remodeled & meticulously well cared for.

