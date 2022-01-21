2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $110,000

Don't miss out on this home that has been renovated from top to bottom! You will be welcomed in with immaculate interior features, an incredibly spacious floor, bright natural light, and more! The fully updated kitchen features brand new appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and new wood style flooring. This home also contains spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom with beautiful finishes. Stop that car and schedule your private tour today. AMA.